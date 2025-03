FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fort Hall Police Department is alerting area drivers to the presence of a large herd of Elk near I-15.

The herd was spotted on the west side of I-15 at milepost 85 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall, according to a post on the Fort Hall Police Facebook page. They're asking travelers to "drive with caution" as the herd could migrate through the area.