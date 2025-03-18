311 bringing alternative rock to the PORT August 16

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Omaha-based alternative rock band 311 is hitting the road with the return of their Unity Tour in 2025.

Kicking off on June 20 in Atlantic City, NJ, the band will make a stop at The Port (Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre), August 16 bringing the band's signature fusion of rock, reggae, and funk. Joining them on their nationwide tour will be direct support from Badflower, with Sitting on Saturn opening the show as the first of three acts.

The tour is in support of their latest full-lenght album, Full Bloom, whose title track has surged into the Top 20 on the Alternative charts.

Fans will be able to get their tickets starting Tuesday at NOON local time. Tickets for The Port are available via ETIX, Friday, March 21, at 10AM.