Gov. Little signs bill restricting which flags can fly in Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 41 into law Wednesday, limiting which flags can fly over Idaho schools or in public classrooms.

The bill's text states that no flags or banners may fly over public schools or in Idaho classrooms "that represent a political viewpoint, including but not limited to flags or banners regarding a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender, or a political ideology."

"This is all about embracing our country and patriotism in the schools," the bill's sponsor, Representative Edward Hill, R-Eagle, told members of the House. "I think this is a really important thing to get across the line."

The bill takes effect July 1, 2025.

HB 41 passed the Idaho House in a 60-10 vote after the legislation was amended in the Senate. The amended bill provides exceptions for;