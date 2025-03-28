Rock legends unite: Styx and Loverboy set to dazzle fans at Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain America Center is adding yet another event to its already star-studded concert lineup.

Rock legends Styx and Loverboy are teaming up for a must-see tour, promising fans an unforgettable evening of classic hits and electrifying performances.

The bands will be making a stop at Mountain America Center on Saturday, November 8. Tickets start at $44.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.