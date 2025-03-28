The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lose Game 1 of the Dineen Cup playoffs, 4 to 3

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Playoff hockey is known for the dramatics, and Game 1 of the Dineen Cup playoffs in Idaho Falls was no different.

Sporting new cream-colored jerseys, the Spud Kings went up against the Pueblo Bulls, and after three periods of play, the teams were tied at 3 a piece. Local fans saw overtime playoff hockey.

Despite a mighty effort from the Spud Kings, which included a disallowed goal in overtime for Idaho Falls, the Bulls scored the game-winning goal, taking a 1-0 series lead.

We brought you live coverage last night. Local News 8's Doug Long will be back at the arena for the second playoff game tonight. The puck drops at 7:05 PM.

#16 Easton Edwards and other Spud Kings in new playoff jerseys.

Before playoffs began, Local News 8 caught up with Erik Hudson, the General Manager of the Spud Kings and the Mountain America Center. He said playoff hockey is a different animal.

"Playoff hockey in the Mountain America Center is a lot different than regular season hockey," Hudson said. "I mean, our fans come out in droves. They are louder than they are in the regular season. There's more at stake, and they know it...The best fans of junior hockey deserve the best team in junior hockey."

The Spud Kings are encouraging their fans to wear all black tonight to support their team during Game 2.





