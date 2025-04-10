Runway reopened after airplane crashes at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

The following information is from a press release from Eric Grossarth, Public Information Officer from the City of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — (Update: 9:20 p.m.) Shortly before 7:50 p.m. Thursday a single engine general aviation aircraft crashed while landing at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA).

The Airport’s Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF)resources were notified immediately and responded to the aircraft that was located on runway 3-21. The Idaho Falls Fire Department was also dispatched as standard practice whenever such incident occurs.

Arriving ARFF personnel discovered the aircraft along the edge of the runway. There were no injuries reported.

ARFF firefighters remain on scene as a precaution while airport operations works to remove the damaged aircraft from the runway.

Runway 3-21, the main runway at IDA remains closed as a result of the crash. IDA is working to open the runway as soon as possible to minimize impacts to arriving aircraft.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

