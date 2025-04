BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)- Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office are responding to a crash closing parts of I-15, according to Sergeant Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Southbound I-15 is closed from Exit 116 at Sunnyside Rd. to Exit 113 at 66th S. Law enforcement urges all drivers to drive with caution and to avoid the area.

