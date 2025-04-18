BLM seeks public input on leasing Bonneville County land for geothermal project

The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking input on proposed geothermal leasing of one parcel totaling approximately 3,740 acres in Bonneville County. This public feedback period ends May 5, 2025. Leasing of these parcels will allow a lessee to explore the potential for future geothermal development.

For each parcel leased, 25% of the bid, rental receipts, and subsequent royalties will go to the U.S. Treasury, 25% will go to the county where the lease is located, and the remaining 50% will go to the State of Idaho. The State of Idaho then allocates 90% of that portion into the state renewable energy resources fund and 10% to the counties where the leases are located for construction and maintenance of public roads and support of public schools.

Geothermal lease sales support domestic energy production and American energy independence, while contributing to the nation’s economic and military security. Consistent with Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” the BLM's geothermal lease sales help meet the energy needs of U.S. citizens and solidify the nation as a global energy leader long into the future and achieve American Energy Dominance.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal geothermal resources. The BLM ensures geothermal development meets the requirements set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other applicable legal authorities. Planning documents for this sale are available at the BLM National NEPA Register. The BLM’s lease sales are held online through EnergyNet.

Geothermal is an abundant resource, especially in the West, where the BLM has authority to manage geothermal resource leasing, exploration, and development on approximately 245 million surface acres of public lands and the 700 million acres where the United States owns the subsurface mineral estate. Please visit the Idaho Geothermal Energy website for updates.

For more information, please contact the Pocatello Field Office at BLM_ID_PocatelloOffice@blm.gov or 208-478-6340.