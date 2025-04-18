Construction begins Monday at Anderson and Holmes intersection

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Contractors will be in the intersection of Anderson and Holmes Avenue beginning Monday April 21 as they work on a waterline improvement project.

During this phase of work, contractors will be working to improve a fire suppression line to support nearby businesses. While every effort is made to minimize impacts on drivers, the location of work sometimes necessitates impacts on lanes.

Businesses in the area will remain accessible during construction.

During construction, detours will be in place as traffic shifts around the work zone. Traffic lane shifts on Anderson and North Boulevard will vary throughout the construction as work progresses.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The Anderson Waterline project involved the installation of a new waterline in the Ronald Avenue right-of-way to connect existing waterlines in Boge Avenue and North Holmes Avenue, as well as replace the existing waterlines in Anderson Street and North Boulevard.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2025 interactive construction map.