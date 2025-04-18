Cement truck driver hospitalized following I-15 rollover crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The 37-year-old driver of a 2018 Oshkosh Cement Mixer is now in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle on Interstate 15.

Around 9:35 AM, the female driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 19 when she lost control of the cement truck and went off the right shoulder. The driver reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled, according to the Idaho State Police.

The Cement mixer came to a rest on its side and blocking both southbound lanes of travel, spilling about 10 yards of concrete on the roadway.

Idaho State Police is investigation a single vehicle rollover which occurred on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 9:35 AM, Interstate 15 at mile marker 94, just north of Blackfoot.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

ISP reports that southbound lanes are still blocked, as crews work to turn the concrete mixer upright and clear the scene.

