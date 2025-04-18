Montana sees first Measles cases in over 30 years

The following information comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services:

MONTANA (KIFI) - Health officials are responding to the first cases of measles in the state of Montana in over 30 years.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and regional health officials are investigating five confirmed cases of measles in Gallatin County, Montana. All five cases involve adults or children who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccine status is unknown.

“While it is unfortunate to have cases of measles after 35 years of disease inactivity in Montana, we have been working diligently with our local partners to prepare,” said DPHHS Public Health Physician, Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek in a written statement. “We are confident that our public health and clinical partners will work together and address this situation as quickly as possible. It is important for everyone to know their vaccination status and to visit with their health department or health care provider if they are unsure.”

The individuals were exposed to the virus while traveling outside the state, according to DPHHS. Regional and State health officials are working to asses potential exposures from when the infected individuals were contagious and are contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

The measles virus can stay in the air for up to 2 hours after the infected person leaves the area. Gallatin City-County Health Department has determined several points of exposure to the general public. Click HERE for the full list.

“We are actively working with individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Officer, said in a written statement. “We greatly appreciate the cooperation of those involved in helping mitigate further exposures. We encourage anyone who is not vaccinated or unsure of their vaccination history to consider vaccination and to contact your health care provider or GCCHD. By getting vaccinated, we protect ourselves and others around us from infection.”

People who are immune to measles through vaccination, laboratory evidence of immunity, laboratory confirmation of disease, or were born before 1957 are not considered at risk for infection, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. People without prior measles infection or vaccination have a 90% likelihood of contracting the disease if exposed.

“Measles is highly contagious and highly preventable with vaccination, and ensuring people are immunized remains our best defense. If people are unable to find their vaccine records, there are no contraindications to receiving an additional dose,” said Dr. Peter Bulger, GCCHD Medical Director in a written statement.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status, here are a few places you can review:

Call your old high school, college, or university and ask if they have vaccination records.

Contact your doctor’s office, urgent care, or pediatrician. Even if you have not been there in years, they may still have records.

Reach out to the health department where you grew up.

Check your home state immunization registries.

For more information about measles and the measles vaccine, click HERE. Additional information can also be found on the CDC’s website.