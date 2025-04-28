Traffic Alert: Roadwork on US-20 kicks off Monday

(The following information is from an Idaho Transportation Department news release)

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers about upcoming construction along U.S. 20.

Exploratory drilling along U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to Rigby, as well as pavement replacement within the active roadway north of Rexburg, begins Monday.



The Idaho Transportation Department is urging travelers to be aware of equipment and crews through these particularly busy areas.



“Last year, we had three near miss occurrences as we were drilling on US-20 near Idaho Falls,” ITD Geologist Shawn Enright said.



“We want people to be particularly aware so we can make sure everyone gets home at night and the work gets done too.”



Over the next three weeks, contractor partners will have drill rigs and traffic control in operation near the ramps, overpasses and canal crossings from Interstate 15 Exit 119 in Idaho Falls to Rigby to gather data for potential future widening of US-20. Work will happen within the shoulder or roadside.



More efforts to improve US-20 from North Rexburg Exit 337 to Driggs/ Jackson Exit 339 are also beginning Monday and will continue throughout the next three weeks. Contractor partners will be repairing the worst sections of roadway to provide a smoother ride for motorists.



The northbound ramp to access US-20 at Exit 337 will be closed through the day on Tuesday, April 29. Once work has progressed north, motorists will see closures of the northbound on-ramps at Sugar City/ Salem Exit 338 and Driggs/ Jackson Exit 339. Each closure is expected to last no more than a few days and will only remain through daytime hours.



This work will be noted on the Idaho 511 app and 511.idaho.gov. Drive aware and drive safe while crews make Idaho’s roads better.