City of Idaho Falls launches new discount card for residents

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls is pleased to announce the launch of its new Resident Discount Card, a benefit program designed exclusively for residents living within city limits.

Starting April 28, 2025, eligible residents can obtain their discount card and begin enjoying reduced rates at select Parks and Recreation facilities and programs throughout the city.

“Our residents directly contribute to the quality of life in Idaho Falls through their property taxes,” said PJ Holm, Parks and Recreation Director. “The discount card is our way of recognizing those contributions, while also ensuring the city’s amenities are accessible to those who help fund them.”

How It Works

The Resident Discount Card allows cardholders to receive exclusive discounts at the following Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation facilities:

Idaho Falls Zoo (admission only)

Wes Deist Aquatic Center

Marmo/Lehto Ice Arena

Recreation Center

Tautphaus Park Indoor Pickleball Courts

Pinecrest, Sage Lakes, and Sand Creek Golf Courses

Discounts apply to regular admission fees, punch passes, and certain program registrations. Specific exclusions apply, including special events, equipment rentals, and merchandise purchases. Residents are encouraged to check with each facility for full details of what is included.

Families need to obtain only one discount card. The discount will apply to all individuals included in a single transaction.

How to Get Your Resident Discount Card

Cards must be obtained in person at the Recreation Center, 520 Memorial Drive. The Recreation Center Office will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a lunch closure from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To qualify, residents must provide:

A document that contains the applicant's name and City of Idaho Falls address

A valid photo ID with a name and address that matches the document

Who Is Considered a City Resident?

Only those living within the official city limits of Idaho Falls are eligible. An Idaho Falls mailing address or business location does not guarantee residency for the purpose of this program. Residents can verify whether they live within City of Idaho Falls limits by visiting this interactive map and typing in their address.

For more details about the Resident Discount Card, including full terms, conditions, and exclusions, please visit the Resident Discount Page or contact the Recreation Center at (208) 612-8580.