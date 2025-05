ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)-Part of U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 399 has closed due to a major crash, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office asks drivers to avoid the area, and to plan on significant delays.

Lanes in both directions are closed North of Henrys Fork to the Montana state line, which is milepost 399 to 406, according to the Idaho Transportation Department 511 page.