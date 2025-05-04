Small group rallies at Idaho State Capitol for Victor Perez

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-A small group of protesters gathered on the Idaho Capitol steps on Sunday.

All rallied in support of changes in law enforcement practices following the fatal shooting of Victor Perez on April 5.

As part of the rally, members of 'the Victor Project' unveiled a mural dedicated to Perez.

The protest was sponsored by 'the Victor Project', a grassroots group with the blessing of the Perez family.

They say their biggest goal is to call for more mandatory trainings in de-escalation.

'The Victor Project' petition has already gained hundreds of signatures online.

One of the leaders of 'the Victor Project' spoke at the protest about current law enforcement practices.

"How many of our civil servants do you fear? When did we decide murder is acceptable? As long as you have a badge," said Cyrus Wisdom, the Co-founder of 'the Victor Project'.

It's almost been a month since the day Perez was shot by police officers outside his family's Pocatello home, only seconds after the officers arrived on scene.

The 17-year-old was reportedly threatening members of his family with a large kitchen knife, and police dispatch was inaccurately told he appeared drunk.

Perez had been diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy and was prone to behavioral issues.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

The last time Local News 8 heard from the City of Pocatello, Mayor Brian Blad said it's going to take a very long time for our community to heal from this.



