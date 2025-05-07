Joyride Turns Destructive: Juveniles Ram Patrol Cars, Damaging Property

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A pair of juveniles are facing charges after an early morning joyride in a stolen pickup turned into a police pursuit, damaging at least three patrol cars and private property.

Just before 1 AM, Wednesday, May 7, Sheriff's Deputies in Bonneville County attempted to assist the Ucon Police Department to stop a pickup truck speeding in the area of Hwy 26 and Ammon Rd. (Beeches Corner).

As Deputies and ISP officers responded, attempting to stop the vehicle, the pickup fled the area at a high rate of speed through a construction zone, turning onto Iona Rd. and driving through residential yards and property along the way, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A Deputy was able to get behind the pickup and attempted a traffic stop as it turned onto Hwy 26, but the vehicle fled, traveling at a high speed, according to police. Police spotted the pickup again without its headlights on as it turned South on Ammon Rd. and again into a neighborhood near Rocky Mountain Middle School.

Law enforcement then found the pickup parked in a nearby apartment complex, where the driver fled by intentionally ramming into both patrol cars and causing damage to a garage and surrounding property while forcing their way through. According to the Boneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), another Deputy arriving on the scene collided with the pickup in an unsuccessful attempt to keep it from leaving the complex.

The pickup was later spotted again driving at over 100 MPH along Ammon Rd., heading north and running multiple red lights. At the intersection of N. Yellowstone and Roh Ln., the driver failed to navigate the corner and drove into the canal. At which point, law enforcement was able to take the driver and passenger into custody, according to BCSO.

The driver, identified as a 13-year-old girl from Bonneville County, has been booked into the 3B Detention Center for Felony counts of Aggravated Battery and Felony Eluding, along with Misdemeanor charges for leaving the Scene of an Accident and Joyriding.

Meanwhile, the passenger, a 15-year-old male, has been released to his parents. He is facing potential charges related to the theft of the pickup, according to BCSO. The names of the juveniles will not be released, due to their age.