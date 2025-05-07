Woman rescued after vehicle goes over cliff along Snake River

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A woman has been hospitalized after her car went over a cliff along the Snake River near American Falls.

Her vehicle was discovered early Wednesday at around 10:30 AM below Massacre Rock State Park by a passenger on a passing boat. It is believed that the accident happened sometime during the night on May 6, 2025, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders from multiple departments swiftly responded, working together to safely reach and recover the victim due to the remote location of the wreckage.

"We commend the swift and coordinated efforts of all responding agencies and thank the boat passenger whose alert observation led to a successful rescue," said Power County Sheriff Joshua Campbell in a press release.

The woman was successfully rescued and taken by Air Ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the Power County Sheriff's Office. The name and age of the crash victim have not been released at this time.