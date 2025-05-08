Changes coming to Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park

The following is a press release from Grand Teton National Park:

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The National Park Service plans to improve and expand recreation opportunities at Mormon Row, one of the most photographed locations in Grand Teton National Park. This effort is part of ongoing preservation work designed to offer visitors a richer, more immersive experience at Mormon Row.

As part of the planning efforts, the park is working with Grand Teton National Park Foundation to create a safer, more accessible experience for visitors while preserving the area’s unique cultural heritage.

Proposed improvements:

Pedestrian and cycling-only area: A new pedestrian and cycling-only zone will be established in the historic district, enhancing visitors’ ability to experience the iconic views of Mormon Row and the Tetons. This change will provide a safer environment and minimize vehicle traffic.

Expanded parking: A larger parking lot will be constructed at the southeast corner of Antelope Flats Road and Mormon Row to accommodate growing visitation while maintaining the integrity of the site. This will help manage traffic, provide parking for large vehicles, and improve access for all visitors.

Enhanced interpretation and signage: New interpretive and wayfinding signs will be installed to help visitors better understand the significance of Mormon Row. The site interpretation will provide a more thorough and accurate depiction of the community’s history and its connection to the broader history of Grand Teton National Park.

Vegetation restoration: Efforts will be made to restore native vegetation and improve the ecological health of the area, ensuring a more authentic landscape.

Improved facilities: Plans also include adding a Grand Teton Association building for visitor information and sales, as well as adding new restrooms and making walking paths easy to see and follow.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation to preserve and renew Mormon Row, a beloved site for park visitors,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “These improvements will create opportunities for visitors to connect with the history and landscape in a meaningful way.”

Some minor site improvements may begin in summer 2025, with the majority happening in 2026 or later. Updates on the project and further details will be shared with the public as the work progresses.

For more information, click HERE.