Fort Hall fire contained; Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion



UPDATE 9:01 P.M.---

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — The structure fire that began earlier this evening in the Michaud Creek area of the Fort Hall Reservation has been successfully contained, with full control expected around 9 PM.

Fort Hall Fire EMS confirmed containment at 8:07 P.M.

The fire is believed to have originated in a burn pit, which then spread to a pile of tires, igniting a mobile home. One mobile home was completely lost, and a second suffered severe damage.

Two other homes and outbuildings were threatened, but no additional structures were damaged.

The fire also spread to surrounding brush and fields, burning approximately 5 acres. Crews remain on scene to monitor for hot spots and secure the fire perimeter.

Two firefighters experienced heat exhaustion during the response.

Both received prompt medical attention and were treated and released.

There are no reported civilian injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI)-A fire broke out around 6:20PM at a mobile home in the Michaud Creek area of the Fort Hall Reservation. Fort Hall Fire EMS is leading the response, with support from Power County and North Bannock Fire crews.

As of 7:00 PM, the fire is not yet contained and has spread to nearby fields. Firefighters are actively working to control the blaze and protect surrounding areas.

There are no known injuries at this time. The cause is under investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area to ensure responder safety.

More updates will follow as information becomes available.

