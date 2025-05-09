Skip to Content
Motorcycle crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS-Officers are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Lomax & Fanning.

Officers will be there for another hour or two documenting and investigating the crash.

There is some some blockage, but you can still get through the area if you need to.

Please drive carefully through the area and expect some congestion.

Please watch out for first responders.

(The following information is from the Idaho Falls Police Department Facebook page)

