Pocatello’s City Council search: City releases shortlist of potential candidates

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello has announced a shortlist of candidates for the vacant City Council Seat #4. The seat has been vacant since mid-April, following the resignation of former City Council representative Josh Mansfield, who left to pursue a law degree at BYU.

Since Mansfield announced his resignation, Mayor Brian Blad has reportedly received 17 applications for the vacant seat. The list of potential new City Council members has been narrowed to six candidates.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted an application. I’m incredibly proud of our community and inspired by how many people are eager to serve and contribute to the future of Pocatello. Narrowing down the list for interviews was no easy task, as each applicant brought thoughtful ideas and a strong passion for our city,” said Mayor Blad.

The list of potential City Council Members is as follows:

Dakota Bates

Kathleen Johnson

Keven Lewis

Rainbow Maldonado

Juliana Schirmer

Marty Vizcarra

Once appointed, the new Council Member will serve the remaining term for seat #4, which ends in January 2026. Seat #4 will be up for election in November 2025.