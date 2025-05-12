Skip to Content
Semi-truck crash causes morning traffic delay on US-26 near Swan Valley

MGN
today at 6:04 AM
SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A semi-truck accident closes down the US-26 westbound lane near Rainey Creek, west of Swan Valley, Monday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the semi veered off the highway around 4:30 am and hit a tree and the side of a mountain, causing dozens of bottled waters containers to spill across the road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital via Idaho Falls Ambulance.

Swan Valley Fire says the lane could be closed for the next few hours as crews work to clean up the crash.

