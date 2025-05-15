Portneuf Valley to honor fallen heroes at 21st annual memorial event

The following is a press release from Bannock County:

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — An annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the Portneuf Valley returns for its 21st year. The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial will begin Friday, May 23, and continue until Memorial Day, May 26, at Century High School’s soccer fields.

The Field of Heroes honors the men and women who died serving the United States in the Global War on Terrorism.

“This event means so much to our community because it’s a beautiful, solemn reminder of the price families have paid to protect our freedom. We honor the lives of our fallen brothers and sisters, and thank them for their sacrifice,” said Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and event organizer Melissa Hartman.

This year, volunteers placed 7,064 markers in the field to represent each service member who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. An additional 97 markers will represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since Sept. 11, 2001.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the field on May 19 through 22 and clean up on Tuesday, May 27. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at the field at 8 a.m.

The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The annual Run to Remember is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at Century High School’s track. Those interested can register at the track at 9 a.m. for a $10 donation to support the Memorial. The first participants to register will receive a free T-shirt and a goodie bag while supplies last.

Special meals will be prepared at the Coca-Cola trailer on Saturday and Monday. For a complete list of sponsors, visit www.idahofieldofheroes.com.

Full Schedule:

Friday, May 23

10:00 a.m. – Dedication Ceremony

6:00 p.m. – Youth Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Saturday, May 24

9:00 a.m. – Run to Remember

12-2:00 p.m. – Children’s Activities

2:00 p.m. – USO Show

3:30 p.m. – Stasia Acrobats

Sunday, May 25

6:00 p.m. – Special Musical Event with Shawn Barnby

8:00 p.m. – Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil

Monday, May 26