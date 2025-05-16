Custer County Sheriff suspends search for missing Challis man’s remains

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Custer County Sheriff Levi Maydole has suspended the search for the remains of 47-year-old Patrick Shelton.

Katherine Rodgers, Custer County Sheriff's Office PIO, tells Local News 8 that search and rescue did seven runs along the Salmon River yesterday, Thursday, May 15, but were unable to discover any further evidence.

Due to Alan Douglas Bruce's gruesome confession of how he disposed of the 47-year-old Patrick Shelton's body, makes the search efforts more difficult, according to Rodgers.

Specifics of what the search and rescue teams are looking for will not be shared with the public do to its graphic nature.

The search will resume once the water level reduces and conditions are safe for divers.

"They are dedicated to trying to find something to help the family find some closure," said Rodgers.

While the search is currently suspended, the insertion is still ongoing.

The news comes after murder suspect, 70-year-old Alan Bruce, confessed to shooting Shelton and dismembering his body, according to court documents.

Bruce told law enforcement he disposed of Shelton's remains in the Salmon River. Investigators have been searching the river over the past few days, but had to stop due to high water runoff from the spring melt.

"The conditions are not safe for our responders to continue searching the Salmon River at this time," wrote the Sheriff's Office in a press release.

This is a developing story that Local News 8 will continue to update throughout the day.