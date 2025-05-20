Bonneville County Republican Central Committee seeks applications for County Clerk position

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) has officially opened the application period for the Bonneville County Clerk position. This follows the upcoming retirement of current Clerk Penny Manning, who will step down on July 25, 2025, after nine years of service.

“Penny set a high standard of excellence in the Office of County Clerk. We appreciate her outstanding dedication and service”, said Bryon Reed, 4th Vice Chair and former County Commissioner.

The BCRCC is now tasked with recommending her replacement to the Bonneville County Commissioners. From now until Friday, June 6, 2025, the BCRCC is accepting letters of interest and resumes from interested candidates. For more information on the important role of Idaho's County Clerks, click HERE.

"Preferred qualifications include attention to detail, experience with large budget development, experience supervising large numbers of employees, auditing, and proficiency in complex software systems," writes the BCRCC. "The BCRCC will send each interested candidate a pre-interview questionnaire to be completed before the public meeting and interview."

To submit an application for the County Clerk position, click HERE.