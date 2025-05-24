Skip to Content
3-year-old dead in Pocatello after getting hit in parking lot

A three-year-old girl is now dead after getting hit by a car in the parking lot of the Pocatello Costco.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Pocatello police responded to an accident that had occured in the Costco parking lot.

A red Ram pickup truck was in the parking lot and had stuck a three-year-old female.

She was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance crews and was later pronounced dead.

This accident is under investigation.

