Chubbuck Road I-15 underpass closes for summer construction

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department resumed construction on the Chubbuck Road I-15 underpass, on Monday, June 2, 2025. During the work, the road underneath the interstate will be closed to through traffic so ITD contractors can complete the work adding lanes and footpaths for bicyclists and pedestrians.

ITD had partially opened the roadway for the past school year, but with schools out for the summer, they say their contractors will be returning to complete the work.

Drivers are being asked to use the Northgate interchange as a detour during the closure.

"Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night at the System Interchange it is especially important that drivers be alert and travel safely," writes ITD staff.

ITD says they’re aiming to wrap things up by the end of June — so motorists should expect to plan for a few weeks of delays and detours in that area.