Night work Tuesday and Wednesday on I-15 at 2.5 Mile Road

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department will move Interstate 15 traffic Tuesday and Wednesday nights to accommodate girder placement at 2.5 Mile Road Bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and shifted onto the same side of the interstate. Work will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night with a speed limit of 55 miles per hour through the work zone.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night on the project to make I-15 three lanes from Northgate to Fort Hall it is especially important that drivers be alert and travel safely.

I-15 serves as a major transportation corridor through eastern Idaho. These improvements will increase capacity and improve safety to serve the region's growing transportation needs for years to come.

Motorists are encouraged to use 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of project detours. Project details are available on ITD’s projects website at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/i15northgatetoblackfoot.