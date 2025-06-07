Skip to Content
Active police presence at Idaho Falls home

Idaho Falls Police Department
IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)- An active police investigation is confirmed at a home in Idaho Falls at 7th and Lee.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Public Information Officer Jessica Clements.

Lee Street is closed in between 7th and 8th Street.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the general public to stay away from the area, but if there are residents who need to access the neighborhood, the police department will work with them.

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

Travis Richards

Travis is a producer for Local News 8.

