Breaking: Train derailment shuts down major intersection near Chester

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A train derailment near Chester has forced the indefinite closure of the intersection of 2900 E and Highway 20, around six miles north of St. Anthony, causing significant travel disruptions. While the incident has resulted in substantial damage, authorities confirm there are no reported injuries.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced the closure via a Facebook post, urging drivers who typically use this "cut-off road" to seek alternate routes.

Local News 8 is on the scene, where it appears at least four grain cars are visibly overturned, and sections of the train tracks may be heavily damaged.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been released. This is a developing story, and Local News 8 will provide updates as more details become available.