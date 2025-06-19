Idaho Falls teens blast off to Florida for leadership program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Thirty ambitious teenagers from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce's Emerging Leaders program are currently in Florida, gaining an "out-of-this-world" education in leadership, science, and history. The students are learning from top experts at both Disney and NASA, participating in a unique experience designed to hone their life and career skills.

This week, the group had an opportunity to visit the Kennedy Space Center. There, they came face-to-face with the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the world's first reusable space vehicle.

The Emerging Leaders program is a two-year program for students aged 15 to 18. Enrollment for the next group of students will open later this year. For more information, click HERE.