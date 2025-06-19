Pocatello Police Department welcomes new officers, honors lifesaving efforts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department celebrated a significant day Wednesday as Chief Roger Schie officially swore in four new officers, bolstering the department's ranks. This addition comes as police departments across the region are actively recruiting to address the staffing shortages affecting police nationally.

Meet Pocatello's Newest Officers

The Pocatello Police Department introduced the following new officers:

Ordinance Officer Perkins

Patrol Officer Bake

Patrol Officer Katzenstein

Patrol Officer King

For those interested in a career with the Pocatello Police Department, more information can be found HERE. Neighboring agencies are also hiring, with the next testing date for new Idaho Falls Police officers scheduled for July 26, 2025.

Officers Honored with Life Saving Awards

In addition to welcoming the recruits, the department also recognized several officers with Life Saving Awards for their service that directly resulted in saving human lives.

Officer Martinez and Officer Clemons: On May 17, 2025, Officer Martinez, alongside Officer Clemons, responded to a suicide attempt at 8500 N. Kraft Rd. A woman had consumed alcohol and antidepressants. The officers reportedly had prior knowledge of her mental health struggles and were able to build trust, gaining crucial information about the medications taken and their location. They relayed this vital information to EMS, facilitating timely medical intervention. The woman later called the shift commander to express her gratitude to the Officers for saving her life.

Officer Johnson: On October 20, 2024, Officers were dispatched to the Benton Street Overpass, where a man was threatening to jump and commit suicide. Upon arrival, Officer Johnson reportedly saw the male on the train side of the fence. Without hesitation, police say Officer Johnson jumped on the fence, reaching over to grab the male by his belt loop, pulling him towards safety. A civilian bystander arrived and was able to help Officer Johnson hold and keep the man from jumping until more units arrived. The man later agreed to come down off the overpass and was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center. "Officer P. JOHNSON’S actions reflect the values, mission, and vision of the Pocatello Police Department and reflect great credit upon him, our department, and the law enforcement profession," writes the Pocatello Police Department.

Office Mackay: On May 5, 2025, Officer Mackay responded to a suicide attempt at 300 W. Griffith, reportedly finding a male holding a knife to his wrist. Officer Mackay spoke with the man, listening empathetically to his struggles with PTSD from military service. Despite the male's insistence on ending his life, Officer Mackay continued to talk and built rapport, ultimately convincing the male to drop the knife. The individual later acknowledged that Officer Mackay's actions were the reason he chose to throw down the knife and not end his life that day. The man was later taken to the Portneuf Medical Center for evaluation.

Sergeant Buck: On May 9, 2025, Sergeant Buck responded to the Benton Street Overpass, where a man was threatening to jump. Upon arrival, Sergeant Buck immediately climbed over the fence and began to talk to the man. He then wrapped his arms around the person, secured him, and continued to calmly talk with him for 45 minutes. Police say by coordinating with the Pocatello Fire Department, they were able to ensure the man's safe recovery, bringing a successful resolution to a crisis.