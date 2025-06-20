Skip to Content
Top Stories

Joe’s Gulch Fire grows to 62 acres

US Forest Service Salmon Challis National forest
By
New
today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:44 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters are still working to contain the Joe’s Gulch fire in Custer County, just north of Stanley. The fire has now grown to about 62 acres — up from just 10 to 15 acres on Thursday. However, fire crews in the area have reportedly continued to make good progress with suppression efforts throughout the day, Friday. 

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

They are also reminding everyone: "If you fly a drone, crews can’t fly aircraft in, which can delay critical firefighting efforts."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Abi Martin

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content