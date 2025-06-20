Joe’s Gulch Fire grows to 62 acres

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters are still working to contain the Joe’s Gulch fire in Custer County, just north of Stanley. The fire has now grown to about 62 acres — up from just 10 to 15 acres on Thursday. However, fire crews in the area have reportedly continued to make good progress with suppression efforts throughout the day, Friday.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

They are also reminding everyone: "If you fly a drone, crews can’t fly aircraft in, which can delay critical firefighting efforts."