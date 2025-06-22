Firefighters contain blaze close to Idaho Falls homes

(The following information is from a press release, originally written by Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Jessica Clements)

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire last night that got as close as 50 feet to some homes at the 4700 block of Pevero Drive.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Fire responded to a report of a fire that had started on a northern piece of property owned by the Bonneville County Transfer Station, located at 3690 Recycle Road. The fire was reported to be in a grassy area behind residences.



Due to wind conditions and the flat terrain, the fire was able to grow quickly.



When Idaho Falls Fire Fighters arrived on scene the fire was approximately 100 yards wide and 100 yards long. In some areas the fire was as close as 50 feet to houses.



Two light brush trucks from Idaho Falls Fire were able to quickly access the fire and start fighting it.



Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Deputies responded and notified residents in the 4700 block of Pevero Drive and Rock Hollow Lane to be ready to evacuate by knocking on doors and using an Alertsense sent by Emergency Communications Officers. Neighbors and residents used hoses to fight a section of the fire that made it into a backyard.



Two heavy brush trucks, two water tenders, a ladder truck and a Battalion Chief from Idaho Falls Fire arrived. Together, fire crews were able to quickly contain and knock down the fire. Crews remained on scene until approximately 11:00 p.m.



Fortunately, damage from the fire was limited to vegetation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



As we move into the warm and dry weeks of the year, community members are reminded to be vigilant about safety when engaging in activities that come with a fire risk.



Recreational fires, fireworks, outdoor cooking, controlled burns, and hot cars driving through dry grasses, among other things, can spark fires. Dry and hot conditions paired with Idaho winds provide ideal conditions for fires to grow rapidly. Report fires quickly by calling 911.