Chip sealing to begin Wednesday at I-86 and I-15 System Interchange

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning tomorrow, the Idaho Transportation Department will chip seal the System Interchange in Pocatello. Once this work is complete, the roadway will be restriped to indicate the final lane configurations.

Chip sealing covers temporary lane markings used throughout various phases of construction and maximizes the taxpayers’ investment by extending the lifespan of the pavement. A sticky slurry is sprayed on the pavement, then rock chips are applied on top for a long-lasting seal. This treatment protects pavement from sun, oxidation, weather, water, oil and gas, and increases traction for safety.

Tabs will be placed on the new chip seal to indicate lanes for the short time before striping work can occur.

The previous connection between I-86 and I-15 was originally built in the 1960s. Now nearing completion, the System Interchange is a $112 million redesign to improve safety and replace aging infrastructure that began construction in 2022.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and slow down to posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night at the System Interchange, it is especially important that drivers be alert and travel safely.

Motorists are encouraged to use 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of related detours. Project details are available on ITD’s website at itdprojects.idaho.gov/i-86i-15-system-interchange.