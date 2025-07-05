Skip to Content
Close call; homeowners return home after field fire near Iona

UPDATE:

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)- A field fire is contained on Panorama Hill east of Iona.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, a couple of homes were evacuated, but residents have since returned to their homes.

No structures were burned by the fire.

Crews are currently containing hot spots.

The fire is estimated to be about 10 acres.

ORIGINAL:

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information is released.

Local News 8 has reached out to Bonneville County dispatch for more information.

Officials have not determined a potential cause yet.

Local news 8 will provide updates when we receive more information.

