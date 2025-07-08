Idaho Falls Scoop Jam: All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Returns to Idaho Falls for a Cause

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! This Saturday, July 12, the Idaho Falls Scoop Jam returns to the Snake River Greenbelt. The proceeds from this all-you-can-eat ice cream event benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

Scooptastic Details

When: Saturday, July 12, 11 AM – 3 PM

Where: Snake River Greenbelt just north of the Farmer’s Market, by the roundabout.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.