What happend to Deorr Kunz? Ten years and no answers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — July 10, 2025, marks 10 years since 2-year-old Deorr Kunz Jr. disappeared from Timber Creek campground in Lemhi County. In the years since Deorr's disappearance, investigators have searched the area, but still no answers have been confirmed.

July 10, 2015

On July 9, 2015, DeOrr's parents, Vernal DeOrr Kunz and Jessica Mitchell, took a last-minute camping trip to the Timber Creek Campground in Lemhi County. Also on the camping trip was DeOrr's great-grandpa Robert Walton and his friend Issac Reinwand.

The next day, the parents say they left little DeOrr with his great-grandpa playing at camp while they went fishing. The toddler was never seen again.

In the years since the boy's disappearance, police have developed three theories as to what happened: an animal attack, a possible abduction, or he was the victim of foul play.

Accusations, lawsuits, and controversy

The boy's father, Vernal Kunz, has been the target of online theories that he was somehow involved in the disappearance. Those theories were sparked by controversial Private Investigator Phillip Klein, according to Kunz's lawyer, Allen Browning.

In December, the leaders of a controversial Facebook group called "Justice for Deorr" settled a libel lawsuit with Vernal.

Browning told Local News 8 that Vernal was working with a private investigator named David Marshburn to uncover what happened to Deorr.

Above the controversy, many still have hope that Deorr will soon be found.