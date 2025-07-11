Skip to Content
Fire grows to over 4,400 acres near St. Anthony

today at 8:23 PM
Published 7:43 PM

FREMONT COUNTY (KIFI)-A fire named the Grassy Fire has grown to 4,400 acres north of St. Anthony according to the Fremont County Emergency Management.

The fire is located near St. Anthony and Hamer.

A number of aircraft including large air tankers are assisting.

Local News 8 will continue to monitor the Grassy Fire and provide updates if more information is released.

ST ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Emergency responders in St. Anthony are on the scene of a fire near the Siddoway Elk Ranch off Red Road in the Sand Dunes area. Witnesses have photographed a pillar of smoke rising from the area, visible from the Ashton area.

Multiple agencies, including the South Fremont Fire District, Hamer Fire District, and BLM, responded initially. Madison County Fire and Central Fire District are also responding.

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies are asking people to avoid the area so responders can do their jobs.

