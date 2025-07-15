Severe Thunderstrom Warning issued for Southeastern Idaho

Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Southeastern Idaho

Published 6:38 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the majority of Southeastern Idaho, effective immediately until 7:15 PM MDT tonight.

NWS radar is currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms, approximately eight miles long, stretching from west of Aberdeen to Fort Hall. These storms are moving rapidly to the northwest.

Forecasters are warning of damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, which could lead to considerable damage across the affected areas.

