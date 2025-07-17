Plan for Delays: Roadwork impacting Middle Fork Salmon River access

The following is a press release from the U.S. Forest Service:

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Forest visitors and boaters on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River should expect delays during the 2025 summer boating season as traffic to and from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River Boundary Creek boat launch will be impacted by road and access improvement projects. Over 10 miles of road will be reconditioned and resurfaced with new surface rock.

ROAD DELAYS:

Expect 30-minute delays on the Boundary and Dagger roads (Forest roads #579 and #568) on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to last through August. The public will be notified when work is completed and there will no longer be delays.

The Forest Service has been able to secure funding to improve road conditions and access for the public. A portion of the funding comes from the Great American Outdoors Act. Thus far, over $3.5 million dollars has been spent on the Boundary Creek #579 and Dagger Falls #568 roads as part of these road and bridge projects.

In 2023 the Forest Service performed the first phase of these road projects. The first major part of this phase involved replacing a large culvert with a bridge at the Dagger Creek crossing. The other major part of this phase involved various road improvements: replacing culverts, almost 3 miles of roadbed reclamation, over 10 miles of roadway reconditioning, and installing/replacing 51 road signs.

Closures and delays are subject to change. Every effort will be made to communicate these changes to boaters and other users with as much advance notice as possible. The Salmon-Challis National Forest appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during the short-term inconvenience these projects will cause. In the long term, these projects will greatly benefit boater traffic and public land access.