Take aim for a cause! Paintballing RC Planes with the Desert Eagles RC Club

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Southeast Idaho's Desert Eagles RC Club is inviting you to a unique fundraiser this Saturday, July 19th, where you can aim a paintball gun at their model radio-controlled airplanes for a good cause.

For just $3, you'll get 10 shots to test your accuracy on RC planes in flight. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Mobility Corp, an organization that refurbishes electric wheelchairs and donates them to deserving disabled veterans right here in Southeast Idaho.

There will also be flight demonstrations, a remote control airshow, a drawing for RC planes, and the grand prize: A chance to ride in a full-sized Stearman donated by James Hoff.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the RC Club field, located just north of Andrus Trucking headquarters, directly off I-15 at Exit 113.