North Idaho Authorities seize over 100 Gallons of Huckleberries in commercial picking crackdown

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in North Idaho seized over 100 gallons of Huckleberries from a group in Boundary County suspected of commercial harvesting, a practice prohibited within the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. The seizure was the result of a collaborative backcountry patrol aimed at protecting the region's natural resources.

The operation involved the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), U.S. Border Patrol agents, and Kootenai Tribe of Idaho Law enforcement. According to a BCSO statement, the joint effort focused on "ensuring the safety of recreational users and berry pickers in Boundary County’s wilderness areas."

Sheriff Travis Stolley emphasized the importance of preserving the area for all: “Our backcountry is something we want to ensure stays a safe place for berry picking and outdoor activities. We are committed to keeping it safe and accessible for everyone. Thanks to our partners and Forest Service grant support, we were able to take decisive action against suspected illegal commercial operations.”

Authorities believe the individuals involved in this seizure are the same group who evaded U.S. Border Patrol agents in a separate incident earlier last week.

Huckleberry Harvesting: Report Suspicious Activity

Commercial harvesting of huckleberries is strictly forbidden within the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It's also illegal to damage or remove huckleberry bushes, a common problem associated with commercial gatherers who often use specialized equipment like racks, which can harm the delicate plants.

The BCSO urges anyone in the backcountry who observes suspicious activity related to huckleberry harvesting or other illegal acts to report it to authorities. Your vigilance helps protect North Idaho's valuable natural resources.