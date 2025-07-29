Yellowstone hiker suffers severe burns near Lone Star Geyser

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) — A 17-year-old hiker is recovering from significant burns after his foot broke through the thin crust near Yellowstone National Park's Lone Star Geyser, close to Old Faithful, on Monday morning.

The incident resulted in burns to the teenager's foot and ankle. He received immediate treatment from emergency medical staff on-site before being transported to a hospital for further care, according to a Yellowstone National Park news release.

This marks the first thermal injury in Yellowstone since September of last year. Park staff are currently investigating the incident.

Yellowstone Park Rangers Urge Caution in Thermal Areas

In light of this recent event, Yellowstone Park Rangers are reiterating critical safety warnings for all visitors exploring the park's unique thermal areas. These precautions are vital for both personal safety and the preservation of the park's fragile thermal formations.

"Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs," stated the release.

To ensure your safety, please adhere to the following park guidelines: