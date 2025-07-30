Champs Heart Rodeo kicks off War Bonnet Round-Up events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There was a lot of horsin' around going on Wednesday morning as cowboys and cowgirls from Champs Heart took to the arena at Sandy Downs for the cutest rodeo in the west. This is the third year that the Champs Heart Rodeo has kicked off the events for the War Bonnet Round-Up, Idaho's oldest rodeo.

Champ’s heart is an equine-based ministry offering children with limited abilities, veterans of war, and their families the opportunity to feel safe while connecting with horses.

Over seventy local kids with special needs saddled up to ride to glory in events like pole bending, get the boot, horseshoes, and rope ring toss. They even crowned royalty.

Event organizer Kaylee Wilson says seeing the impact on these kids' lives gives you so much more meaning. "It's amazing to see these kids have their lives changed with what we do out here, what the horses do for them... It makes your day every time it's it's amazing," said Wilson.