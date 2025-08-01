Madison County implements temporary Open Fire Ban

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison Fire Department, in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners, has declared a temporary open fire ban for all county residents. This critical measure will be in effect until September 30th.

"Madison Fire Department has the expectation this burn ban will heighten the public's awareness of the extreme fire conditions we are in," said Chief Corey Child in a press release. "We are hopeful that following the restrictions outlined in this ban will lessen our chances of a large fire in Madison County. The current indices of low fuel moisture and low relative humidity indicate any fire started in Madison County has a high probability of resulting in a large fire."

Understanding the Restrictions

During this temporary ban, all forms of open burning are prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to:

Campfires and bonfires

Burning of trash or debris

Agricultural burning

Use of fireworks

Violations of this temporary burn ban will be treated as a misdemeanor offense. Individuals found in violation will face fines ranging from $100 to $300, according to the release.

National Fire Preparedness Level Rises

The decision to implement this local ban aligns with a nationwide increase in fire activity. According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the National Preparedness Level has been elevated to Level 3 out of 5. This escalation is a direct result of a significant surge in fire incidents across the country and increased competition for vital firefighting resources nationwide.

