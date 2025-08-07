Skip to Content
Oregon man killed in wrong-way crash near American Falls

today at 10:06 AM
Published 10:13 AM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that happened last night, August 6th, on I-86 near American Falls.

Around 8:55 PM, an 81-year-old man from Oregon was reportedly driving a Honda Civic westbound in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 40. The Honda crashed head-on into a Volkswagen SUV. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old woman from California, was transported to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The westbound lanes of I-86 were closed for about four hours as crews investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage.

