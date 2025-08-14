Health officials confirm first Measles case in Eastern Idaho resident since 1991

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting a second case of measles in an unvaccinated child in Bonneville County. While last week’s confirmed case of measles was an international traveler, this is the first case of measles in an Idaho resident in Eastern Idaho since 1991. EIPH is monitoring any known contacts for potential infection.

This is an epidemiology linked case, where the individual experienced symptoms after being in contact with the confirmed measles case from last week. At this time, the cases are self-isolating. EIPH anticipated that contacts in this household had the potential to become infected, but EIPH is not aware of potential exposure to the public from these cases.

EIPH urges the public to check their vaccination records through their primary care provider or through the Docket app. Individuals who have received the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a confirmed case of measles in the past, or are born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus. The MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after receiving two doses.

If you suspect that you or someone in your household has measles, it is important to stay home to prevent the spread of measles. For those who wish to test or receive medical care for symptoms, it is essential to call your medical provider before visiting to prevent further spread of infection.

For questions about measles symptoms or receiving the MMR vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.

*Additional cases involved with this household will be reported to the State and to the CDC, but will not be announced in separate press releases. Cases that involve community spread will be reported.