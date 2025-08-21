Skip to Content
West Fork Fire Update: Blaze spreads to 650 acres, Crews building containment lines

Custer Gallatin National Forest
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:33 AM

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — The West Fork Fire, burning in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, has grown to over 650 acres and is spreading north toward Lightning Lake. The fire, which started on Wednesday, is located northwest of West Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake.

While the fire is not currently a threat to Big Sky, fire crews are asking for the public's cooperation as they work to contain the blaze. Firefighters spent yesterday building containment lines on the east and west sides of the fire, which remains 0% contained.

For alerts on the latest updates on closures and the fire’s impact, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

