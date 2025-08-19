Skip to Content
News

Crews battling 50-acre wildfire near West Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake

Stephen Wilkinson
By
Updated
today at 6:57 PM
Published 6:59 PM

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — Fire crews in Montana are responding to an active vegetation fire northwest of West Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake. The fire has been dubbed the West Fork Fire and has grown to around 50 acres, according to Watch Duty.

Video sent in by Stephen Wilkinson shows a large column of smoke that is reportedly visible from the West Yellowstone Airport. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content