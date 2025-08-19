Crews battling 50-acre wildfire near West Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — Fire crews in Montana are responding to an active vegetation fire northwest of West Yellowstone and Hebgen Lake. The fire has been dubbed the West Fork Fire and has grown to around 50 acres, according to Watch Duty.

Video sent in by Stephen Wilkinson shows a large column of smoke that is reportedly visible from the West Yellowstone Airport. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.